Of Heumann Interest: DeWitt sophomore softball player makes waves

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With the spring high school sports season in full swing, one standout athlete is making waves in the softball world. Meet Natalie Donaldson, a sophomore at DeWitt High School, who is quickly becoming a softball sensation.

Donaldson’s passion for softball started at a young age. She began playing at the age of five and has been honing her skills ever since. Even before her high school career, Donaldson would spend time in the DeWitt gymnasium practicing her swing and pitch. It was during one of these practice sessions that softball coach Adam Nolen took notice of the young athlete.

“Remember seeing her coming to our clinics early on and she’s this high and she’s pitching and doing all these things from the left side and slapping and everything like that,” Nolen recalled. “It was really exciting to know that she was coming our way soon.”

Now, as a sophomore, Donaldson is making a name for herself on the field. With a batting average of .596, three home runs, 20 RBIs, and 11 stolen bases, Donaldson is a force to be reckoned with. She also pitches, boasting a 5-1 record on the mound with 60 strikeouts.

Despite her success, Donaldson remains humble and focused on her passion for the game.

“I mean, it’s just my favorite game to play,” Donaldson said. “It’s kind of a free space just to get away from school and stuff and just to go play the game I love.”

Donaldson’s hard work and dedication have not gone unnoticed. She has even caught the attention of former Division One college player, Jessica Beech-Bogarakos, who now works with Donaldson to improve her skills.

With dreams of playing at the collegiate level, Donaldson is no stranger to pressure. But with the support of her teammates and coaches, she remains focused and determined to achieve her goals.

In addition to her athletic achievements, Donaldson also excels in the classroom with a grade point average of 3.9.

Donaldson’s talent and drive have helped lead DeWitt to a 12-5 start this season, with Donaldson batting leadoff, playing centerfield, and pitching. With two more years of high school ahead of her, it’s clear that Donaldson has a bright future in softball ahead.

