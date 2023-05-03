Flint man released from prison after nearly 14 years

Michael Griffin reunited with family after being released from prison.
By La'Nita Brooks and Hannah Mose
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - There was a happy reunion between mother and son on Wednesday when a Flint man was released from prison on bond.

“He’s free, 14 years. Yay! My son is free,” said the man’s mother.

After nearly 14 years in prison, Michael Griffin of Flint was released on a $25,000 bond on Wednesday, May 3. Griffin was convicted of abusing and killing his 7-month-old daughter in 2010.

Related: Michigan Innocence Clinic fight to free Genesee Co. man

“I’m still trying to process it. I’m going to be honest, I’m still trying to process it. But it feels great, it feels great. It’s been a long journey, a long journey. But I’m here, with my family here, my attorney here, it’s time,” Griffin said.

Attorney Mike Morse and the Michigan Innocence Clinic fought for Griffin’s freedom, claiming he received ineffective counsel during the original trial.

While the state had seven doctors testify against Griffin, his trial counsel at the time did not retain an expert to consult or testify in his defense.

“Took a little bit of doing today but we got everything sorted out with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office and MDOC,” said Attorney John Nachazel with the Mike Morse Law Firm.

However, there is potential for another trial.

“Next is the prosecutors got to make up their mind if they’re willing to try the case. There’s issues that they know about and that we talked to them about with, and we’re going to try to get them to do the right thing and dismiss it. But if they’re not willing to do that, we’ll do what we got to do,” Nachazel said.

Griffins’ mom said though they missed out on a lot of time together, they look forward to life ahead.

“It’s been hard, but God has been with us, God has got us through it, yes he has,” she said.

As for Griffin, he said he looks forward to making new memories with his loved ones along with one other thing.

“Eating! And being with my family. I’ve been away too long; I just want to eat. I just want to eat, that’s it. Nothing else,” he said.

A press conference is planned for Thursday, May 4 at the Mike Morse Law Firm in Southfield.

