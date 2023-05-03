First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A good looking Thursday is expected with a mix of clouds and sun. Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer with highs in the low 60s. The wind today will not be as strong as the past few days. Tonight we are partly to mostly cloudy with just a small chance of a stray shower. Low temperatures tonight will be in the low 40s.

Friday is somewhat of a tricky forecast with a front expected to set up just to the north of the area. Along this front scattered showers are expected Friday. It appears that the best chance of rain should stay just north of Lansing Friday. For most of us Friday will be partly cloudy and warmer with high temperatures in the upper 60s.

The weekend is still looking great with some sunshine both Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures climb to near 70º Saturday and the mid 70s Sunday. Rain showers and a few thunderstorms are possible Sunday night into Monday. If you are looking for the Up North forecast for the weekend you will find it in the video forecast here on this page.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for May 4, 2023

Average High: 65º Average Low 43º

Lansing Record High: 89° 1895

Lansing Record Low: 25° 1926

Jackson Record High: 87º 1949

Jackson Record Low: 26º 2005

