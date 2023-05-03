First Alert meteorologists explain the path to preparedness for Michigan severe weather

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - WILX First Alert meteorologists have compiled essential information to keep you and your family prepared should severe weather hit while you are at home, on vacation, or in a classroom.

The weather team went to Gaylord one year after the fatal destruction of a tornado that tore through the town in May 2022, and visits Lake Michigan to examine how to be best prepared to stay safe on the beaches away from your home.

We’ll also take a look at the Dimondale Elementary School campus preparing students and staff to be safe in a storm.

The First Alert Weather Special – Path to Preparedness airs 7-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3.

