First Alert meteorologists explain the path to preparedness for Michigan severe weather

Gaylord, Michigan
Gaylord, Michigan(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - WILX First Alert meteorologists have compiled essential information to keep you and your family prepared should severe weather hit while you are at home, on vacation, or in a classroom.

The weather team went to Gaylord one year after the fatal destruction of a tornado that tore through the town in May 2022, and visits Lake Michigan to examine how to be best prepared to stay safe on the beaches away from your home.

We’ll also take a look at the Dimondale Elementary School campus preparing students and staff to be safe in a storm.

The First Alert Weather Special – Path to Preparedness airs 7-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No injuries reported at overnight fire in Holt
Jihad (Jake) Adnan Nasser
26-year-old Michigan man found dead after months-long disappearance
FlixBus adds new service from Chicago to East Lansing, Grand Rapids
General rule changes could alter the work for estheticians in Michigan
East Lansing and Jackson host ‘No Mow in May’

Latest News

First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford has the details on the weekend ahead. Plus Rachelle...
Improving weather is on the horizon and a sneak peek at Studio 10
The logo for Norwegian company Nel is displayed at their facility in Heroya, Norway, on April...
Going green: Nel Hydrogen to build in Michigan, work with GM
Eaton County Sheriff's Office recover stolen handgun
Eaton County Sheriff’s deputies recover loaded handgun after following masked man
Three men have been charged following an investigation into an internet sextortion ring that...
FBI, victim’s family speak on sextortion ring charges