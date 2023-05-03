Elsie police, fire crews hosting home alone safety babysitter training

ELSIE, Mich. (WILX) - Teens in Elsie will be able to take part in babysitter training May 9-10 at Ovid-Elsie Middle School.

It’s being held by the Elsie Police Department and the Elsie Area Fire Rescue.

Students, fifth grade and older, will be trained to handle weather-related emergencies, home fire safety, preventing accidents, how to call for help, and more. Those who want to be First Aid and CPR certified by the American Heart Association will have to pay an additional $45.

The training takes place 3:30-5:30 p.m. at Ovid-Elsie Middle School.

Students can register for the classes at their school office. More information can be found on the official Elsie Area Fire Department Facebook page.

