Eaton County Sheriff’s deputies recover loaded handgun after following masked man

By WILX News 10
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 12:52 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Eaton County Sheriff’s Office deputies found a loaded handgun after attempting to approach a masked man Tuesday night.

Deputies were in the area of Jolly Road and Waverly Road on May 2 and noticed a man in all black with a mask over his face walking on the road.

When deputies approached the man, he fled on foot behind a local business.

While searching for the man, police found a loaded handgun with an extended magazine holding 29 bullets.

Police discovered the handgun was stolen after further investigation.

“Great job, Deputies, on taking this gun off the streets and out of the hands of a potentially dangerous criminal,” said the Sheriff’s office on Facebook.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

