CATA to implement service changes for summer

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With the spring semester at Michigan State University coming to an end, CATA is making service changes for the summer.

Starting Monday, all on-campus bus services will be suspended.

Route one will run less frequently, with late-night weekend service operating as usual.

Routes 22 through 26 will also run less frequently on the weekdays.

More information on the service changes can be found on CATA’s official website.

