Bath Township Fire Department seeks new home for 1945 fire truck

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Bath Township Fire Department said they won’t be getting rid of their 1945 Ford John Bean high-pressure pumper - the first brand new piece of equipment purchased by the township - they just want a new place to store it.

A relic of the past that was in service for 34 years, Assistant Fire Chief Kevin Douglas said the high-pressure pumper has helped put out hundreds of fires across the community.

“Members including my grandpa had told me there were times when the truck wouldn’t start so they would have to push it out into the street, down the hill to get it to start to go to the fire,” Douglas said.

He said the 1945 high-pressure pumper was a big advancement for all fire services.

“At its time, it was probably the best technology that was out there,” Douglas said. “It had the capabilities to put 600 pounds of pressure on the hose lines.”

New equipment, training needs, and an increased call volume calls for more space inside of the Bath Township Fire Department. “With that comes the need for more day-to-day operating space within our station.”

More space to teach the next generation of firefighters within the County Fire Academy.

“This would give us some more room to teach future recruits and to do more hands-on training here. Obviously, Michigan has great elements, so it would give us some more space in the wintertime when we start school.”

And more space to store a piece of history.

The Bath Township Fire Department is accepting restoration ideas for its high-pressure pumper.

