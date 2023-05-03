Adams Township Clerk, Supervisor lose recall election

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A clerk and supervisor in Hillsdale County have been removed from their positions after losing their recall elections Tuesday. 65.48% of Adams Township voters voted for Suzy Roberts to replace Stephanie Scott as township clerk. 63.96% of voters voted for Randy Johnson to replace Mark Nichols as township supervisor.

The now former Adams Township Clerk, Stephanie Scott, was targeted in the recall election due to how she handled election equipment. Scott was elected in November of 2020 to oversee elections in Adams Township but was stripped of her ability to run an election after the state says she would not let contractors perform preventative maintenance to election machines, or even run accuracy tests. The Michigan State Police started investigating to see if the elections machines were tampered with, but no charges were filed.

Suzy Roberts will take over as Adams Township Clerk and Randy Johnson will take over as Adams Township Supervisor with their partial terms ending November 20th, 2024.

You can read more of our previous coverage leading up to the recall election here.

Adams Township voters turned out in higher numbers than the rest of Hillsdale County to vote in this special election. Nearly 31% of all registered voters in Adams Township cast their vote, while only about 15% of all Hillsdale County voters.

More election results here: https://www.wilx.com/politics/election-results/

