31-week pregnant nurse delivers healthy baby girl in Sparrow parking lot

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Baby Ivy Sleep had an unusual arrival into the world on Monday night when she was born in the parking deck at Sparrow Hospital.

“I pulled in and figured there wasn’t any parking to begin with, ran into the ER and told the security guard, ‘My wife’s delivering a baby out in the parking lot,’” said Drew Sleep.

Drew and his wife Raye had raced against the clock to get to the hospital in time, but they were about five minutes too late for baby Ivy’s arrival.

“We were about 4 minutes away from the hospital when she changed positions in the car and I knew things were also changing,” Drew recalled. “I thought about calling the hospital ahead of time but I figured by the time we got there, the timing would have been the same.”

To add to the excitement, Ivy was delivered by a 31-week pregnant E.R. nurse named Sydni Smith, who had never delivered a baby outside of the hospital with no supplies. She said her goal was to have a successful delivery with a healthy mom and baby.

For Smith, who had a premature son who spent time in the NICU, the experience hit close to home.

“I need to make sure that they’re taken care of and I just really wanted to be there for them because I know how good it is to have a good nurse take care of you. They make a huge, huge difference,” Smith said. “I felt like I had done something good like I was there when I needed to be there. So, you get put in places at the right time. I was just really thankful that everything was safe.”

As for the car the Sleeps used to get to the hospital, Raye said she wants to keep it forever.

“I feel like we can’t sell this car,” Raye said. “She’s going to have to drive it in 16 years. It’s very sentimental now.”

Both Raye and Ivy are doing well, and they are set to go home on Wednesday morning.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.