What the Tech: Gifts for Mother’s Day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Moms never show disappointment over a Mother’s Day gift. Even the really bad ones.

“Oh I love it”, she says. Then you find it in a closet a year from now. These tech gadgets, she’ll put to good use.

If mom likes fixing up the house, she’ll love a Nix sensor. When you’re painting or touching up the walls, you can the use sensor to accurately read colors regardless of light hitting the wall. Place the sensor on the wall and Nix shows the exact color to match.

Cooking meats has never been easier than using sous vide gadget. The Anova sous vide precision cooker is the best kitchen gadget I’ve ever purchased. Sous vide cooks to a precise temperature in an hour or so. Even thick cuts of steaks are cooked thoroughly while she does something more fun. Then, just throw it in a pan or grill to sear it.

If mom hits the gym, a set of Bluetooth earbuds will be music to her ears. Apple AirPods are an easy choice, but I recommend Bose Quiet Comfort noise-canceling earbuds. the sound is better than any set of earbuds I’ve tried and the battery lasts weeks before needing to recharge.

And my favorite gym gadget is the Tapplock fingerprint lock. No need for a key or combination. Just her fingerprint.

And for her protection, the Birdie is a small gadget that fits on a keyring. When she’s out and feels unsafe, just pull the tab, a loud alarm scares away any threat and flashes a bright light for help.

Even moms and grandmas who say they don’t like tech gadgets and can’t use them will find that these gadgets are easy to set up and easy to use.

