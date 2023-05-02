Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office seeks missing 16-year-old last seen April 10

Lachelle Adjane Clark
Lachelle Adjane Clark(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old girl.

According to authorities, Lachelle Clark was last seen April 10 at about 1 a.m. in Ypsilanti. Clark had recently moved to Ypsilanti to stay with her grandmother.

The Sheriff’s Office said her family has attempted to contact Clark, but an unknown man answered the phone and would not identify himself. Her phone reportedly was pinged to an address in Detroit, but when law enforcement arrived, the homeowner said Clark had been there but had left.

Clark contacted a Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Deputy on April 11 and said she had fled due to issues with her mother. She reportedly hung up when asked where she was.

Clark is described as standing 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing about 130 pounds.

Anyone who has seen Lachelle Adjane Clark or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office at 734-973-7711.

More: Missing in Michigan

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Sophomore Brayden Bahme was critically injured during his fourth-period gym class at Cheney...
High schooler dies after he was impaled during freak accident in gym class, officials say
Crews responded to the structure fire around 3:15 pm Tuesday morning.
No injuries reported at overnight fire in Holt
East Lansing and Jackson host ‘No Mow in May’
Hundreds gather to honor legacy of Lansing basketball legend George Fox

Latest News

LifePlan Financial Design
Making the Right Calls for Retirement
Studio 10 Quiz
Studio 10 Gets Quizzed
water
Biologists investigate toxic chemical exposure in fish in Grand, Huron rivers
Teacher Appreciation Day
Meet the Teachers from Teacher of the Week
Michigan school officials call for student-focused budget, improved staff conditions