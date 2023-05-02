Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office seeks missing 16-year-old last seen April 10

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old girl.

According to authorities, Lachelle Clark was last seen April 10 at about 1 a.m. in Ypsilanti. Clark had recently moved to Ypsilanti to stay with her grandmother.

The Sheriff’s Office said her family has attempted to contact Clark, but an unknown man answered the phone and would not identify himself. Her phone reportedly was pinged to an address in Detroit, but when law enforcement arrived, the homeowner said Clark had been there but had left.

Clark contacted a Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Deputy on April 11 and said she had fled due to issues with her mother. She reportedly hung up when asked where she was.

Clark is described as standing 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing about 130 pounds.

Anyone who has seen Lachelle Adjane Clark or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office at 734-973-7711.

