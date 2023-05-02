Staudt on Sports LIVE: Brantley stays, but what’s next?
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim Staudt joins the Now Desk to talk about the latest news out of Michigan State football: cornerback Charles Brantley has withdrawn his name from the transfer portal, just one day after announcing he had received an offer from Oklahoma.
