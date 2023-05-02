Plan a Successful Retirement with LifePlan Financial

Rachelle chats with Mike from LifePlan Financial Design who tells you tips and tricks for retirement.
By Rachelle Legrand
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) Mike Douglas from LifePlan Financial is helping you prepare for a successful retirement.

If you want to learn more about making the right calls for your retirement, Mike has a great offer for you.

Right now for the first 5 callers with savings of $500 thousand or greater, he’s offering a complimentary full-blown retirement plan just for you.

This will allow Mike and his team to sit down with you personally and provide you with a roadmap, analyzing where you are right now, and discuss your best steps to really get ready for a successful retirement creating a game plan to get you where you need to be, by calling 517-200-3330.

