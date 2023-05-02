Parts of Upper Peninsula gets nearly 15 inches of snow in May storm

Marquette County saw more than a foot of snowfall on May 1-2, 2023.(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WILX) - It’s spring, but it seems that parts of Michigan didn’t get the memo.

People in Marquette County are continuing to dig their way out from a Monday snowstorm, and it’s still snowing. Officials said they’ve seen more than 14 inches of snow over Monday and Tuesday. The May storm has caused power outages, hazardous driving conditions and school closures.

