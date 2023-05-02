Parents shot in front of children during Ohio home invasion, police say

Authorities in Ohio say a father was killed and a mother critically injured in a home invasion....
Authorities in Ohio say a father was killed and a mother critically injured in a home invasion. Police say the initial investigation revealed that someone forced entry into the house and fired shots.(Source: WSYX via CNN)
By WSYX Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 2:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) - Authorities in Ohio say a father was killed and a mother critically injured in a home invasion turned shooting that their children witnessed.

Police say the Sunday night incident apparently began as a home invasion in Columbus, Ohio. Officers responded to a report of a shooting at 11:57 p.m.

Brandon Gilliam, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene, and a 28-year-old woman was hospitalized in critical condition. Officers say the two victims lived together and were the parents of the five children in the home.

The initial investigation revealed that someone forced entry into the house and fired shots. Police say some of the children witnessed the shooting and helped their mother call 911.

None of the children were physically hurt. They were placed with Franklin County Children Services overnight, and police say other family members have been in contact with the agency.

Detectives are trying to determine the motive for the shooting and how many people were involved. No suspect information has been released.

Copyright 2023 WSYX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Sophomore Brayden Bahme was critically injured during his fourth-period gym class at Cheney...
High schooler dies after he was impaled during freak accident in gym class, officials say
Pyper Midkiff, 12, is a star athlete on her youth soccer team, her father said. She is...
12-year-old soccer player suffers cardiac arrest during practice
One man recovering after shooting on Cedar Street in Lansing
One dead after Barry County car crash

Latest News

Crews responded to the structure fire around 3:15 pm Tuesday morning.
Crews battle large structure fire in Holt
Seersha Sulack, 5, was born with severe combined immunodeficiency. She will soon undergo gene...
5-year-old with ‘bubble baby’ disease set for life-changing treatment
Promising gene therapies for rare diseases have sometimes had trouble getting to market because...
Family hopes gene therapy will help 5-year-old girl with severe immunodeficiency
Warmer Days Ahead