NB I-69 closed near N Drive, exit 42 following crash

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Northbound I-69 after exit 42 is closed Tuesday due to a crash.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) said on May 2 the freeway after N Drive exit 42 at mile marker 45 is closed in Calhoun County.

NB I-69 after N Drive Exit 42 at MM 45

Freeway Closed

Due to a Crash

Calhoun County — MDOT - Southwest (@MDOT_Southwest) May 2, 2023

The freeway has been closed since 5:45 a.m. Tuesday morning.

