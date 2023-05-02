NB I-69 closed near N Drive, exit 42 following crash
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Northbound I-69 after exit 42 is closed Tuesday due to a crash.
The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) said on May 2 the freeway after N Drive exit 42 at mile marker 45 is closed in Calhoun County.
The freeway has been closed since 5:45 a.m. Tuesday morning.
