MSU’s Brantley withdraws name from transfer portal

By Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After joining two of his teammates in entering the transfer portal, Michigan State University cornerback Charles Brantley has withdrawn his name from the portal.

The junior’s decision came just two days after he joined two-year starting quarterback Payton Thorne and top receiver Keon Coleman in announcing he would be looking at other opportunities.

On Monday, Brantley tweeted that he had received an offer from the University of Oklahoma.

Brantley has played in 18 career games, including 12 starts, racking up 66 tackles, two interceptions, and one sack.

This is a developing story. Stay with the News 10 Sports Team for the latest developments.

