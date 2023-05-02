Michigan school officials call for student-focused budget, improved staff conditions

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - School officials from across Michigan gathered at the State Capitol Tuesday to meet with lawmakers to discuss Michigan’s education budget.

They want a more student-focused budget and improved conditions for staff.

With teacher shortages ongoing, superintendents are also trying to get a budget approved that will help keep more teachers in the classroom, as well as funding to make schools a great place to work.

”The pipeline is getting pretty thin so we have to provide the incentives to make our education a little bit more incentivizing the environment to make sure we get that top talent for our kids so that they’re prepared for college and the workplace,” said Tom Livezey, with Oakridge Public Schools.

He added he came to Lansing to build relationships with lawmakers and hopes to go back to his school district with better policies for education that will benefit students across the state.

