Gold Medal all-purpose flour recalled for potential Salmonella contamination

MINNEAPOLIS (WILX) - General Mills issued a voluntary recall of its Gold Medal Unbleached and Bleached All Purpose Flour that is distributed nationwide for the potential presence of salmonella.

The bags have a “better if used by” date of March 27, 2024, and March 28, 2024.

This recall affects two date codes of Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose Flour in the five- and ten pound bags and two date codes of Gold Medal Bleached All Purpose Flour in the two- and five-pound bags. All other types of Gold Medal Flour are not affected by this recall.

Consumers are asked to check their pantries and dispose of the product affected by this recall. Consumers who have had to discard products covered by this recall may contact General Mills Consumer Relations at 1-800-230-8103.

Guidance from the Food and Drug Administration(FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control(CDC) warn that consumers should refrain from consuming any raw products made with flour. Salmonella Infantisis killed by heat through baking, frying, sautéing or boiling products made with flour. All surfaces, hands and utensils should be properly cleaned after contact with flour or dough.

This voluntary recall includes the following code dates currently in stores or consumers’ pantries:

Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose 5LB Flour

Package UPC

000-16000-19610

Recalled Better if Used by Date27MAR2024 and 28MAR2024

Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose 10LB Flour

Package UPC

000-16000-19580

Recalled Better if Used by Date27MAR2024 and 28MAR2024

Gold Medal Bleached All Purpose 2LB Flour

Package UPC

000-16000-10710

Recalled Better if Used by Date27MAR2024 and 28MAR2024

Gold Medal Bleached All Purpose 5LB Flour

Package UPC

000-16000-10610

Recalled Better if Used by Date27MAR2024 and 28MAR2024

Symptoms of Salmonella Infection

Illness usually occurs within 12 to 72 hours after eating contaminated food and usually lasts four to seven days. Symptoms include diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps. Children younger than five, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to have severe infections.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.