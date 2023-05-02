General rule changes could alter the work for estheticians in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It was an emotional morning at the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs at 611 Ottawa St. in Downtown Lansing.

Recently, estheticians, beauty shop owners, and other cosmetology-related professionals found out their services may be cut down. Stakeholders met Tuesday for a hearing around 9 a.m. to comment on the recently published, General Rules.

Dozens of estheticians spoke at the hearing voices of their own experiences.

“They’re trying to take away - pretty much our whole entire career,” said Nicole Mayard, a Lead Esthetician in Jackson, Michigan.

Mayard said the new rules take away all exfoliation services like Microdermabrasion, hydro facials, derma planing, advanced exfoliation, chemical peels, etc. The word choice, however, she finds hard to understand, and she’s not the only one who thinks so.

“Having such vague wording - it does cut out a lot of clarity on what can be performed and what cant be performed by professionals who have been licensed and trained,” said Nekeyta Brunson, Owner of Uncovered Beauty Studio in Lansing.

Brunson said, without readily available licensed professionals, clients may take it upon themselves to perform services at home without training.

If the General Rules are passed, estheticians are worried that they will be out of a job, as one speaker mentioned, in an already struggling economy.

“What about all of these businesses? Who’s gonna pay their bills? These machines that we invest in are anywhere from forty - to hundreds of thousands of dollars,” said Nicole Mayard referring to Medical Spas where estheticians would no longer be able to service any machines with laser or ultrasound.

Mayard said right now she can only think about her clients and their physical and mental health. If she can’t provide her services, who will?

“It helps people mentally, physically, emotionally, we build connections with our patients, they are like family to us,” said Mayard.

News 10 reached out to the State for clarification and a statement but received no comment.

More information on the General Rules can be found on the official Licensing and Regulatory Affairs website.

