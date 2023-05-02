FlixBus adds new service from Chicago to East Lansing, Grand Rapids

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -FlixBus is adding a new service to Grand Rapids and East Lansing, with the service launch to Chicago on May 4.

The new service will run five days a week, excluding Tuesdays and Wednesdays, with trips departing from Chicago at 9:30 a.m. CT and stopping at:

410 Pearl Street NW at 1:45 p.m. in Downtown Grand Rapids

5531 28th Street Ct SE at 2:10 p.m. in East Grand Rapids

3121 East Saginaw Street at 3:25 p.m. in East Lansing

Returning trips from Eat Lansing depart at 4:30 p.m. with stops in East Grand Rapids at 5:40 p.m., downtown Grand Rapids at 6:06 p.m. and arriving at the Chicago bus station by 8:25 p.m.

Tickets for Chicago-East Lansing trips cost $27.99, and East Lansing-Grand Rapids trips cost $13.99.

FlixBus said this route is an expansion of its Detroit-East Lansing-Grand Rapids-Muskegon route launched in March and April 2023.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.