FlixBus adds new service from Chicago to East Lansing, Grand Rapids

(FlixBus)
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -FlixBus is adding a new service to Grand Rapids and East Lansing, with the service launch to Chicago on May 4.

The new service will run five days a week, excluding Tuesdays and Wednesdays, with trips departing from Chicago at 9:30 a.m. CT and stopping at:

  • 410 Pearl Street NW at 1:45 p.m. in Downtown Grand Rapids
  • 5531 28th Street Ct SE at 2:10 p.m. in East Grand Rapids
  • 3121 East Saginaw Street at 3:25 p.m. in East Lansing

Returning trips from Eat Lansing depart at 4:30 p.m. with stops in East Grand Rapids at 5:40 p.m., downtown Grand Rapids at 6:06 p.m. and arriving at the Chicago bus station by 8:25 p.m.

Tickets for Chicago-East Lansing trips cost $27.99, and East Lansing-Grand Rapids trips cost $13.99.

FlixBus said this route is an expansion of its Detroit-East Lansing-Grand Rapids-Muskegon route launched in March and April 2023.

