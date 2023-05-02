First female Sparrow Hospital president begins position

By WILX News 10
Published: May. 2, 2023
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The first female President of E.W. Sparrow Hospital in Lansing began her position Tuesday.

Margaret Dimond, Ph.D., started her position on May 2—the first female to hold the position in the hospital’s 127-year history.

Dimond met caregivers the week of May 1 and heard their input on improving care for Sparrow patients.

Prior to working at Sparrow Hospital, she worked as:

  • President and CEO of McLaren Oakland Hospital in Pontiac
  • President and CEO of Ascension Crittenton Hospital in Rochester
  • President and CEO of Karmanos Cancer Hospital; President and CEO of McLaren Medical Group
  • Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the Henry Ford Hospital Warren campus
  • Vice President of Ambulatory Services for Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit
  • Assistant Dean for the Michigan State University College of Human Medicine and Physician Practice Plan

She also was part of the founding team of the Michigan State University Women’s Leadership Institute.

