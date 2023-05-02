First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It will be a very gradual return to spring this week. Slow improvement each day in temperatures. Clouds will also be slow to leave. So if you are looking for a quick return to short sleeves you have to wait until Friday, the weekend and all of next week.

Still a few passing light rain showers around this evening and tonight. Clouds will help us stay in the mid to upper 30s tonight. However the breeze will still be around. Wednesday is cloudy to start and you can not rule out another passing shower in the morning. Wednesday afternoon the drier air will move in and break open the clouds late in the day. We will be in the 40s until that happens. By dinner the little bit of sunshine will get us to the mid 50s. Thursday is a partly sunny day. But again a northwest flow will make it hard to get above 60 degrees. We spend most of the afternoon in the upper 50s.

Friday is still not a totally sunny day but much better back to the normal mid sixties. Saturday and Sunday are great days with sunshine and warmth. Saturday will get to the mid to upper 60s and Sunday should be near 70 degrees.

The long term pattern supports these nicer temperatures hanging around for a while. Well into the seventies next week and only a few light showers scattered about next week.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for May 2, 2023

Average High: 64º Average Low 43º

Lansing Record High: 86° 1959

Lansing Record Low: 20° 1867

Jackson Record High: 87º 1899

Jackson Record Low: 27º 1966

