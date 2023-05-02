Families, community gather in Lansing to honor fallen law enforcement officers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s fallen police officers were honored at a candlelight vigil and memorial service Monday night at the State Capitol.

The annual vigil, held on the first Monday of May ahead of Police Week, aims to recognize those who took an oath to serve and protect and ultimately lost their lives in the line of duty.

The event brought together loved ones, family members, friends and members of the community to honor the officers and light a candle in their memory. The ceremony also saw the presence of departments from all over the state, including the Detroit, Wayne County, Department of Corrections, Michigan State Police and Lansing.

Robert Stevenson, a retired Police Chief from the City of Livonia, spoke about the importance of such events.

“It’s so important to the families of these officers to know that other people recognize their loss and the pain that they’re feeling,” Stevenson said. “But to also understand that they’re in our hearts and we will remember them and we are keeping them in our thoughts and prayers.”

Stevenson is part of the Warthogs Lansing Chapter, a group of police officers who help the families of men and women killed in the line of duty. He emphasized their main goal is to surround them with love and support as they deal with their loss every single day.

“This loss stays with them every single day, so when we have these types of events, it’s an opportunity to remind them that we care, we remember, and their loved ones’ loss was not in vain,” said Stevenson.

The annual vigil serves as a reminder to the families and the wider community that the officers who took the oath to serve and protect are remembered and honored. The event also precedes Police Week, which will start May 14.

