East Lansing's Albert EL Fresco set for grand reopening celebration on May 11

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 7:24 PM EDT
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The popular Albert EL Fresco area will have its grand reopening May 11.

The reopening event will feature games and activities such as ping-pong, cornhole, Giant Chess and an inflatable free-throw basketball game. Live music performances will also be held.

All downtown parking garages will remain open during the event, which runs from 5-9 p.m. More information on parking can be found here.

A stretch of Albert Avenue will be closed to traffic, starting Monday as the city prepares for the event.

Over the summer, Albert EL Fresco will host various programs, including games, live music, outdoor yoga and more.

More information on Albert EL Fresco, including upcoming events, can be found on the City of East Lansing’s website.

