Crews battle large structure fire in Holt

Multiple fire departments were called to the scene around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday
Crews responded to the structure fire around 3:15 pm Tuesday morning.
Crews responded to the structure fire around 3:15 pm Tuesday morning.(WILX-TV)
By Seth Wells
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 3:48 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Crews are currently on the scene of a large structure fire in Holt. Multiple fire departments were called to the scene around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday and found a trailer fully engulfed in flames. News 10 arrived on the scene as crews worked to put out the fire.

We are working to learn if anyone was inside the structure at the time of the fire and if everyone made it out safely. This is a developing story that we will update throughout the day on News 10.

