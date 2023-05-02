Chronic wasting disease confirmed in deer from Newaygo County

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Chronic wasting disease (CWD) was found in one deer from a farmed cervid facility in Newaygo County.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) has confirmed the disease was found in a four-and-a-half-year-old white-tailed deer during a routine testing part of the state’s CWD surveillance program for farmed deer.

“Limiting the spread and impact of CWD on Michigan’s farmed cervid herds hinges on the ability to detect the disease early and respond promptly,” said State Veterinarian Dr. Nora Wineland. “While regular CWD surveillance testing is central to accomplishing this goal, MDARD’s continued partnership with herd owners, hunters, and other state and federal partners is also crucial to effectively managing this disease. Ensuring the health of Michigan’s farmed cervid population is a team effort.”

CWD is a fatal neurological disease affecting different cervid species, such as:

White-tailed deer

Mule deer

Elk

Moose

CWD can be transmitted directly from one animal to another and indirectly through the environment.

MDARD said while an infected animal may appear healthy, it will eventually display the following in the later stages of the disease:

Abnormal behavior

Progressive weight loss

Physical debilitation

Since 2008, CWD has been detected at 11 Michigan cervid farms in Kent, Mecosta, Montcalm and Newaygo.

The first CWD case in free-ranging deer was in May 2015, and cases were found across 11 counties in Michigan.

Investigations are ongoing to rule out any possible exposure to other farmed cervids, said MDARD.

There have been no reported CWD infections in humans. However, the World Health Organization and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said people and animals should not eat CWD-infected animals.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.