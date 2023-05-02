Street closed in Charlotte for water main work

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Charlotte is closing a street Tuesday for water main work.

West Lovett Street from State Street to Lincoln Steet will be closed May 2 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

No thru traffic will be permitted, only local traffic, said the city.

For questions or concerns, contact the Department of Public Works at 517-543-8858.

