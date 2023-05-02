Calhoun County teacher receives Excellence in Education award

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Calhoun County teacher won an Excellence in Education award from the Michigan Lottery.

Molly Collins, a Pennfield High School physical education teacher, won the weekly award.

She received:

A plaque

$1,500 cash prize

$500 grant to her classroom, school or school district

Collins said her mother inspired her to pursue her career as an educator, and her passion for health and wellness drives her every day.

“I grew up surrounded by amazing teachers, including my mother. Not only did she raise my siblings and I, but she also taught almost every child that came through Houghton Lake Schools for more than 30 years. She was a physical education teacher as well, and when I was trying to determine what I wanted to do after high school, she really encouraged me to pursue education. Seeing the impact she had on kids throughout her career inspired me to follow in her footsteps.”

Her childhood best friend nominated her.

She earned a bachelor’s degree from Hope College and a master’s from Concordia University in Chicago.

She has been an educator in her current position for nine years.

