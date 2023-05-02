Biologists investigate toxic chemical exposure in fish in Grand, Huron rivers

water
water(MGN)
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Biologists in Metro Detroit are fishing in the Grand and Huron rivers to determine if the fish have been exposed to toxic chemicals, like PFAS.

A recent study of freshwater fish samples collected by the Environmental Protection Agency found it’s an issue in almost every state in the country.

For decades, PFAS have been widely used to put nonstick in cookware, to make stain, water-proof fabrics, firefighting foam and even cosmetics.

Dan Brown, with the Huron River Watershed Council, said an auto parts plant near Detroit discharged so much PFAS into the Huron River, the state said it’s not safe to eat its fish.

“The Huron River, I think is one of the canaries in the coal mine. I think we’re just now seeing the tip of the iceberg,” Brown said. “If we’re finding PFAS here, in all the fish we sample, I think you go to any river throughout the United States and you’re gonna find similar levels of PFAS.”

Many companies are phasing out certain kinds of PFAS, but many remain in use.

You can find more information on PFAS sites the state is paying attention to on Michigan’s official PFAS Response website.

