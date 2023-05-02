Bicyclists push for stronger legislation at Michigan State Capitol rally

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 1,000 bicyclists die in crashes every year.

Bike riders across Michigan rallied at the State Capitol on Tuesday, calling on lawmakers to take action. It was part of Bicycle Trail Advocacy Day, which raises awareness of issues affecting bikers nationwide. The League of Michigan Bicyclists held the event. The nonprofit advocates for bike riders and pushes for bike-friendly policies through education.

Bikers are asking for new laws that will protect them on the roadways, including a law that will allow lower speed limits where it can be dangerous for those walking or biking. John Lindenmayer, a representative from the League of Michigan Bicyclists, said they want to catch up with other states that have adopted stronger legislation in recent years.

“We have a fairly weak texting while-driving law in the state of Michigan, and a number of other states have adopted stronger legislation in recent years,” Lindemayer said. “So we’re hoping to catch up here in the next few weeks with the House hopefully taking action today and quickly moving it over to the Senate for their action as well.”

A hands-free law in Michigan has been passed out of the House and now heads to the Senate.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.