Bicyclists push for stronger legislation at Michigan State Capitol rally

By WILX News 10
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 1,000 bicyclists die in crashes every year.

Bike riders across Michigan rallied at the State Capitol on Tuesday, calling on lawmakers to take action. It was part of Bicycle Trail Advocacy Day, which raises awareness of issues affecting bikers nationwide. The League of Michigan Bicyclists held the event. The nonprofit advocates for bike riders and pushes for bike-friendly policies through education.

Bikers are asking for new laws that will protect them on the roadways, including a law that will allow lower speed limits where it can be dangerous for those walking or biking. John Lindenmayer, a representative from the League of Michigan Bicyclists, said they want to catch up with other states that have adopted stronger legislation in recent years.

“We have a fairly weak texting while-driving law in the state of Michigan, and a number of other states have adopted stronger legislation in recent years,” Lindemayer said. “So we’re hoping to catch up here in the next few weeks with the House hopefully taking action today and quickly moving it over to the Senate for their action as well.”

A hands-free law in Michigan has been passed out of the House and now heads to the Senate.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say
Sophomore Brayden Bahme was critically injured during his fourth-period gym class at Cheney...
High schooler dies after he was impaled during freak accident in gym class, officials say
No injuries reported at overnight fire in Holt
East Lansing and Jackson host ‘No Mow in May’
Hundreds gather to honor legacy of Lansing basketball legend George Fox

Latest News

Bicyclists push for stronger legislation at Michigan State Capitol rally
Bicyclists push for stronger legislation at Michigan State Capitol rally
General rule changes could alter the work for estheticians in Michigan
General rule changes could alter the work for estheticians in Michigan
General rule changes could alter the work for estheticians in Michigan
First female Sparrow Hospital president begins position