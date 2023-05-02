Better weather on the way and why you need to tune in to Studio 10
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Better weather is on the way after we get through a chilly Tuesday. First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford has the details on what’s ahead in the forecast. Plus Claudia Sella joins the Now Desk with a sneak peek at what’s on Studio 10, including a recap of the fashion hits and misses from Monday night’s Met Gala, nominations for the Tony Awards are announced, and why your favorite fruit snacks may look a bit different during your next grocery shopping trip.
ALMANAC INFORMATION for May 2, 2023
- Average High: 64º Average Low 43º
- Lansing Record High: 86° 1959
- Lansing Record Low: 20° 1867
- Jackson Record High: 87º 1899
- Jackson Record Low: 27º 1966
