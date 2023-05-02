Bear Lake Pathway in Lansing to close for repairs

Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes.
The Bear Lake Pathway, between Cavanaugh and Wabash road, is expected to be closed from May...
The Bear Lake Pathway, between Cavanaugh and Wabash road, is expected to be closed from May 3-12, 2023.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Bear Lake Pathway in Lansing will be closed for more than a week for repairs.

According to city officials, Bear Lake Pathway will close Wednesday between Cavanaugh and Wabash roads. Residents are urged to find an alternate route.

The closure is expected to last until Friday, May 12.

