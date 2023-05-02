Bath Township police request new cameras for transparency, accountability

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s a rising trend. For the past three years, more people are asking to see video recorded on police dash and body cameras. According to experts, the number of requests for police camera footage has increased 35% since 2021 – leading to a 286% increase in the amount of time spent processing video requests.

Law enforcement agencies, including the Bath Township Police Department, said new equipment, or upgrades, would help fulfill video requests more efficiently.

“I think it’s pretty clear when we release videos to the public that it shows exactly what happened. There’s no – I guess there’s no leeway in there. Pictures speak a thousand words,” said Bath Township Police Chief Gary Smith.

Bath Township Police said recent events in and around their community shows the need for new camera systems. In January, there was a deadly shooting involving an officer from their team. To maintain accountability and trust in the community, Smith said they chose to release body camera footage that was recorded during the incident.

“Both, the in-car and the body-worn cameras, is an ability for us to provide transparency for the officer’s interaction with the public and for prosecution purposes etcetera, etcetera, and this is just one more means to do that to the public.”

Smith said five new in-car cameras and 12 new body-worn cameras would help his understaffed team cut down on the time and labor it takes to release footage. He said new hardware and software makes sharing video content easier and faster.

“An update on not only the camera systems themselves, but the software involved, the redaction software, the updated cloud storage. Just try to trim down on personnel hours to provide them videos both to the public for transparency purposes, but also to the prosecuting attorney’s office for prosecution.”

The Bath Township Board of Trustees will vote on the purchase of new in-car and body-worn cameras at their next meeting scheduled on May 15, 2023.

