Adams Township clerk facing recall election

ADAMS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - There’s an effort to kick a clerk in Hillsdale County out of office.

The Adams Township was targeted in a recall election Tuesday over how she’s handled election equipment.

“And so here we are. The witch hunt ensued,” said Stephanie Scott, Adams Township Clerk.

Scott was elected in the November 2020 election to oversee elections in the rural township. But the Secretary of State’s office stripped Scott of her ability to run elections until further notice.

In a letter sent to Scott in 2021, the state said she wouldn’t let contractors perform preventative maintenance to election machines, or even run accuracy tests.

The Michigan State Police started investigating to see if the elections machines were tampered with, but no charges were filed.

Scott claimed there was fraud that needed to be investigated.

“I started looking into the elections and finding questions and finding out about inflated voter roles that had happened,” said Scott.

Gail McClanahan used to work elections in Adams Township and she says she doesn’t believe there is voter fraud in the small community.

“There is no way in the world Adams Township is off by even one vote. There can’t be any fraud here,” said McClanahan.

McClanahan filed the recall petition, which needed 264 valid signatures. She supported Suzy Roberts because she was worried about what was becoming of the small tight-knit community.

“We’ve lived here all our lives. We aren’t going to lie to people. We don’t want this,” said McClanahan.

McClanahan and Scott said they’re doing what they feel is best for their township.

“Township is the most important level in the state,” said Scott.

Since Scott can’t administer elections, the Hillsdale County Clerk’s Office is running the recall election.

