Yo-Yo Ma, Step Afrika!, Cirque Dreams Holidaze, The Hip Hop Nutcracker, Ray Chen, and More Set To Come To Wharton

It's one of the most anticipated times of the year at Wharton Center: the announcement of the new Performing Arts season. Tickets can be purchased as part of a subscription package starting Monday, May 1, at 10AM.

This season, cello icon Yo-Yo Ma, Grammy-winning pianist Emanuel Ax, and violin wonder Leonidas Kavakos return by demand to Wharton Center for an intimate all-Beethoven performance. “I can’t imagine a more perfect performance than the one I experienced,” said MassLive of the trio. Superstar violinist Ray Chen makes his Wharton Center debut with a night of Bach and more. Of Chen’s performance, The Times London said, “Colors dance, moods swing, and Chen’s artistry blazes.”

Step Afrika! blends percussive dance styles with songs, storytelling, and humor for a heart-pounding experience. An enchanting story for all ages, the World Series Ballet brings the beloved story ballet Cinderella to life, infused with a wonderful dose of humor and the promise of “happily ever after.”

Filled with outrageously funny tales, heartfelt accounts, empowerment, and homespun wisdom, Dixie’s Tupperware Party is “not your grandmother’s Tupperware Party!” (NBC Today show). David Sedaris is one of America’s pre-eminent humor writers, a master of satire, and one of today’s most observant writers. Cirque Dreams Holidaze dazzles with a brilliant and whimsical family holiday spectacular. In Air Play, umbrellas fly, fabrics soar over the audience, balloons swallow people, and snow swirls, filling the stage with joy and wonder. New this season is Club 750: an intimate music club-style atmosphere with cocktails, table seating, and performances by Martha Redbone, PUBLIQuartet, and more.

Wharton Center’s 2023–2024 season includes Sensory-Friendly Performances (SFPs). These events provide supportive and welcoming environments for people with autism spectrum disorders and other sensory sensitivities. Audiences will also be able to engage in popular Insight Previews and After Chats for many of this year’s performances.

The entire season can be found at whartonseason.com. Performing Arts subscription sales begin Monday, May 1. By subscribing to a series package consisting of at least five Performing Arts events, patrons receive priority seating ahead of the public, the best seats in the house, subscriber-only discounted rates, payment plan options (new this season), and more. Individual tickets will go on sale later this summer.

WHARTON CENTER 2023-2024 PERFORMING ARTS SEASON

CLASSICAL EVENTS

Emanuel Ax, Leonidas Kavakos, Yo-Yo Ma Wed, Jan 31, 2024

Ray Chen Sat, Mar 16, 2024

Detroit Symphony Orchestra: Mozart & The Seasons Thurs, May 2, 2024

DANCE EVENTS

World Ballet Series: Cinderella Tues, Oct 10, 2023

Step Afrika! Sat, Mar 9, 2024

THEATRE EVENTS

The Acting Company: The Odyssey Sat, Oct 28 – Sun, Oct 29, 2023

JAZZ EVENTS

When You Wish Upon A Star: Wed, Oct 18, 2023

A Jazz Tribute to 100 Years of Disney

Maria Schneider Orchestra Fri, Feb 23, 2024

Catherine Russell Tues, Apr 16, 2024

NEW FOR 23-24: CLUB 750 EVENTS

Gabriel Royal Thurs, Nov 9, 2023

Immanuel Wilkins Quartet Fri, Dec 8, 2023

Martha Redbone Roots Project Thurs, Feb 15, 2024

PUBLIQuartet: What Is American Thurs, Apr 25, 2024

VARIETY EVENTS

Mandy Gonzalez: Fearless Wed, Sept 20, 2023

Dixie’s Tupperware Party Thurs, Oct 19 – Fri, Oct 20, 2023

David Sedaris Tues, Oct 24, 2023

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stoneä Fri, Nov 17, 2023

in Concert with Lansing Symphony Orchestra

The Hip Hop Nutcracker Wed, Dec 6, 2023

Voctave – The Spirit of the Season Tues, Dec 12, 2023

Cirque Dreams Holidaze Mon, Dec 18 – Wed, Dec 20, 2023

Air Play Fri, Jan 26, 2024

Small Island Big Song Thurs, Mar 21, 2024

ACT ONE FAMILY EVENTS

Cat Kid Comic Club: The Musical Sat, Oct 14, 2023

The Boy Who Cried Wolf Sat, Feb 24, 2024

123 Andrés Sat, Apr 20, 2024

SENSORY-FRIENDLY PERFORMANCE (SFP) EVENTS

Air Play SFP Sat, Jan 27, 2024

The Boy Who Cried Wolf SFP Sun, Feb 25, 2024

