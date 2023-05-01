Woman in critical condition after shooting in Flint school parking lot

Police vehicles at the International Academy of Flint.
Police vehicles at the International Academy of Flint.(WNEM)
By Hannah Mose
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A woman is in critical condition after she was shot by another woman in a Flint school parking lot Monday afternoon.

It happened about 3:30 p.m. on Monday, May 1 at the International Academy of Flint, 2820 Saginaw St. in Flint, Flint Police Chief Terence Green said.

There was a feud between two parents that resulted in one parent shooting the other, Green said.

The shooter was taken into custody and the victim was taken to a local hospital, Green said, adding that as of 6:15 p.m. the victim is in critical condition.

Green said there was not a threat to the school itself, and the incident occurred in the parking lot while parents were picking up their children from school.

