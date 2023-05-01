What the Tech App of the Day: Poolsuite FM

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The problem with party music or your favorite playlist is that the lyrics get in the way. You know what I mean. They’re a distraction because you can’t help but sing along. Poolsuite FM is different, it’s background music that makes it easier to study, or have a conversation.

Poolsuite FM is total nostalgia. The graphics are the 80s at best like you’re looking at an old computer screen or the first cellphone you ever had.

They’re lo-fi chill jams from mostly independent artists who upload their tunes to SoundCloud. Like an old radio, there are only so many channels to choose from. Perfect background music for pool parties and days at the beach or lake. I found it’s also good for working at the computer.

No lyrics, no distractions.

Poolsuite is iPhone only right now but an Android app is in development. You can also listen online at poolsuite.net, which also plays throwback videos that seem to fit perfectly with the tunes.

The app is free. Will it become your go-to music app? Probably not. But it’s a refreshing change of the dial for summer.

