Vermontville hosts annual Maple Syrup Festival

VERMONTVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - From Friday to Sunday, it was a weekend full of syrup and breakfast at the annual Vermontville Maple Syrup Festival.

The festival hosted 10 different maple syrup producers and included a pancake breakfast served at the fire garden in town. According to organizers, Vermontville was founded with many maple trees and became a center for producing maple syrup by farmers.

Initially, the festival started off as a one-day event.

“Over the years the festival has grown to almost 3 full days. We’ve added of course carnival rides and lots of food vendors and things like that. But the original meaning is still behind that and it’s to have maple syrup producers come to sell their product and a lot of the syrup producers are farmers,” said Mary Ann Hayes.

Mary Ann Hayes is the co-vice president of the Vermontville Maple Syrup Festival. Throughout the weekend the festival had parades, arts and crafts, free entertainment, a princess pageant, and more.

“This is probably the biggest fundraiser that the community has. We have a very small village here, Vermontville, and for some of the businesses, it’s their main stay that helps keep them afloat for the entire year,” said Hayes.

This was the 82nd year of the Vermontville Syrup Festival.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.