Teens ride World War II tank to prom

Sherman Bynum said he fell in love with tanks and got the idea to ride in one to his junior prom. (Source: KPTV)
By Jeffrey Lindblom and Debra Worley
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMAS, Wash. (KPTV/Gray News) – Riding to the prom in a limo has long been a favorite for many high schoolers attending the big dance. But a group of teens in Oregon recently rode to prom in a World War II tank instead.

Sherman Bynum said he fell in love with tanks and got the idea to ride in one to his junior prom.

“We don’t like normal very much,” he said.

Soon after, he stumbled across Steve Greenberg, who owns an M3A1 WWII tank in Portland, and who agreed to drive Sherman and his friends for $1,000.

Sherman and his best friend Sam Tetro created a GoFundMe and quickly raised enough money to hire Greenberg to take them to prom in the tank.

He even recruited a man in the area who is known for playing flaming bagpipes to the theme of “Star Wars” while riding a unicycle. The unipiper said he was happy to be their escort to the dance.

Sherman was accompanied by his date who he asked out by holding a sign that said, “I’d be tankful to take you to prom.”

While this endeavor may have started out as a joke, Sherman said it wound up proving a point he holds near and dear: “Live your life to the fullest. That’s what it’s all about.”

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man recovering after shooting on Cedar Street in Lansing
They are wanted in connection with larceny from a building and malicious destruction of...
East Lansing police seek help identifying subjects in Raising Cane’s theft, vandalism
MSU’s Coleman, Thorne, Brantley reportedly enter NCAA transfer portal
Ana Angeles Leon, 25
Mother arrested for leaving children home alone to go to gym, police say
Underage drinking suspected in Jackson County chase resulting in death of 15-year-old

Latest News

Expert shares creative way to fund your child’s 529 plan
Baked Goods with Dominic
Catching Up with Baked Goods with Dominic
FILE - SpaceX's Starship turns after its launch from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, Thursday,...
Environmental groups sue FAA over SpaceX Texas rocket launch
Enthusiasts gather at the 74th Book and Paper Show in Lansing
The show took place at the Causeway Hotel and Conference Center in Lansing
Enthusiasts gather at the 74th Book and Paper Show in Lansing