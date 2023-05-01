Road closures across Mid-Michigan start Monday

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Construction and road closures are impacting Mid-Michigan on Monday.

In Grand Ledge, The Michigan Department of Transportation closed lanes on both M-100 and M-43 to upgrade traffic signals in the area. The closures started at 7 a.m. on Monday and are expected to last until May 16.

Meanwhile, the next traffic note is for drivers in Marshall as the northbound I-69 ramp to eastbound I-94 will be closed so that crews can start rebuilding it. The project is expected to last until June 4.

Officials from MDOT said detours will be posted but drivers should seek alternate routes.

