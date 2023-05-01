Police: Couple lures in person with promise of sexual favors before robbing them

Maria Paige and TJ Kyle Trakas were arrested for promising sexual favors to a victim then...
Maria Paige and TJ Kyle Trakas were arrested for promising sexual favors to a victim then robbing them in East Lyme, police said.(East Lyme police)
By Rob Polansky and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LYME, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - Police in Connecticut have charged a couple for allegedly luring a person to their home under the premise of sexual favors before robbing them.

The East Lyme Police Department said 32-year-old Maria Paige and her boyfriend, 29-year-old TJ Kyle Trakas, were arrested Saturday.

Investigators said Paige and Trakas lured the victim in early April but did not provide further details.

Officers took Paige into custody Saturday morning without incident.

She was charged with first-degree robbery, making a false statement, conspiracy, second-degree threatening, second-degree reckless endangerment, soliciting sexual conduct, and first-degree unlawful restraint.

Later on Saturday, police also arrested Trakas without incident.

He was charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree threatening, second-degree reckless endangerment, and first-degree unlawful restraint.

Paige is being held on a $50,000 bond and is expected in court Monday. Trakas was released on $50,000 bond and is expected in court May 10.

Further information was not available.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man recovering after shooting on Cedar Street in Lansing
They are wanted in connection with larceny from a building and malicious destruction of...
East Lansing police seek help identifying subjects in Raising Cane’s theft, vandalism
MSU’s Coleman, Thorne, Brantley reportedly enter NCAA transfer portal
Ana Angeles Leon, 25
Mother arrested for leaving children home alone to go to gym, police say
Underage drinking suspected in Jackson County chase resulting in death of 15-year-old

Latest News

Fire and smoke raise after artillery shelling near Bakhmut, an eastern city where fierce...
Russia missile attack on Ukraine injures 34, damages homes
A dust storm led to a major pileup on a highway in Central Illinois on Monday.
‘Multiple fatalities’ on Illinois highway following crashes in dust storm
Whataburger's Spicy Ketchup is now available in select Sam's Club stores across the country.
Whataburger’s spicy ketchup hits select stores across the country
A man carries a piece of furniture through a neighborhood in Virginia Beach, Va. on Monday May...
Tornadoes in Virginia and Florida, flooding in other states
Gov. Whitmer proclaims May as Military Appreciation Month