Police from across Michigan to attend vigil at State Capitol in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A candlelight vigil will be held on Monday to honor fallen police officers in Michigan.

Officers from across the state will be at the State Capitol where they will honor those who lost their lives in the line of duty. The memorial service will include a candlelight vigil, a helicopter flyover, a procession, and a keynote address.

The event is expected to begin at 7 p.m.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.