One dead after Barry County car crash

RUTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - One person is dead after a two-vehicle car crash Monday morning.

The Barry County Sheriff’s Office said two cars driving north on M-37 near Pork Road in Rutland Township. Investigators said a Chevrolet Malibu and a Jeep Wrangler were both driving when the driver of the Chevrolet pulled onto the shoulder and attempted to make a U-Turn.

The car pulled out into the path of the Jeep, which struck the Chevrolet on the driver’s side sending both cars into a ditch.

The driver of the Chevrolet, who was a 41-year-old man from Hastings, died on the scene. Meanwhile, the driver of the Jeep was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the crash remains under investigation.

