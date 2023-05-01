One dead after Barry County car crash

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - One person is dead after a two-vehicle car crash Monday morning.

The Barry County Sheriff’s Office said two cars driving north on M-37 near Pork Road in Rutland Township. Investigators said a Chevrolet Malibu and a Jeep Wrangler were both driving when the driver of the Chevrolet pulled onto the shoulder and attempted to make a U-Turn.

The car pulled out into the path of the Jeep, which struck the Chevrolet on the driver’s side sending both cars into a ditch.

The driver of the Chevrolet, who was a 41-year-old man from Hastings, died on the scene. Meanwhile, the driver of the Jeep was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the crash remains under investigation.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man recovering after shooting on Cedar Street in Lansing
They are wanted in connection with larceny from a building and malicious destruction of...
East Lansing police seek help identifying subjects in Raising Cane’s theft, vandalism
MSU’s Coleman, Thorne, Brantley reportedly enter NCAA transfer portal
Ana Angeles Leon, 25
Mother arrested for leaving children home alone to go to gym, police say
Underage drinking suspected in Jackson County chase resulting in death of 15-year-old

Latest News

Gov. Whitmer proclaims May as Military Appreciation Month
East Lansing’s 1st Law Day celebration highlights civics, civility, and collaboration
East Lansing’s 1st Law Day celebration highlights civics, civility, and collaboration
Tim breaks down what led to the weekend's announcement that three MSU football stars are...
Staudt on Sports LIVE: Fallout of Spartans entering transfer portal
Community enjoys Astronomy Night at the MSU Science Festival
People also had a chance to look at the stars at the MSU Observatory
Community enjoys Astronomy Night at the MSU Science Festival