People sentenced to life at 18 could get resentencing hearings in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People who were given life sentences at 18 years old can now get a resentencing hearing after a state supreme court ruling in 2022.

In July 2022, the Michigan Supreme Court ruled that automatic life sentences for 18-year-old offenders are unconstitutional. Prosecuting Attornies across the state including in Ingham County were required to look over cases to make the choice to stick with the original sentencing or give people a lesser sentence.

The hearings would include evidence and arguments that are presented for the court to determine what sentence to impose on offenders.

The Ingham County Prosecuting Attorney announced that the immediate resentencing is for inmates Terrence Taylor and Alexis Smith. They are expected to take place on Monday at Circuit Court.

Taylor was convicted in 2001 for first-degree murder and assault with intent to commit murder.

Meanwhile, according to the Ingham County Prosecuting Attorney, other pending resentences include:

Darrell Braxton

William Johnson

Laverne Kindell

The Ingham County Prosecuting Attorney later said Bruce Hicks was resentenced and discharged on March 8 of 2023, for a 1975 homicide that occurred while he was 18 years old. He was released from prison in 2022.

