Nearly 60 species added to Michigan’s threatened, endangered list

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan has updated its list of threatened and endangered plants and animals for the seventh time, adding 58 species and removing 36 from the list.

Using data from universities and other conservation organizations, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources recommended changes to the list, which now includes 407 species.

The trumpeter swan has been removed from the list due to significant conservation efforts, but it is still federally protected under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

Three bat species - little brown, northern long-eared and tri-colored - have been listed as threatened due to significant population declines in the state resulting from white-nose syndrome.

Related: Celebrating bats across Michigan

Rusty-patched bumblebees and American bumblebees were added to the endangered species list because, like many pollinator species, their populations are seeing large declines.

Read: How you can help to protect pollinators with friendly habitats

“Many threatened and endangered species rely on high-quality natural areas that benefit all of us by providing clean water, clean air and places for us to enjoy nature,” said DNR endangered species specialist Jennifer Kleitch. “When species are struggling, it can indicate declines in the functioning of those natural areas, which in turn can impact our quality of life.”

Kleitch urged the public to learn more about rare plants and animals and their conservation needs by visiting the Michigan Natural Features Inventory website, which provides additional information on what each species needs to survive and thrive. She also encouraged people to support conservation efforts, such as planting native flower gardens for pollinators or donating to a local land conservancy.

You can find more information on how the DNR manages wildlife on Michigan’s official website. Those interested in supporting wildlife conservation can find volunteering opportunities here.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.