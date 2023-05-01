MSU falcons welcome three hatched babies

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State University Spartan Stadium falcons welcomed their three hatched babies!

Swooper, Egbert and Muhammad were born on April 30, 2023.

One more egg has yet to hatch. Falcon parents, Apollo and Freyja, are awaiting the arrival of Pickles.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.