MSU falcons welcome three hatched babies(MSU Fisheries and Wildlife Club)
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State University Spartan Stadium falcons welcomed their three hatched babies!

Swooper, Egbert and Muhammad were born on April 30, 2023.

One more egg has yet to hatch. Falcon parents, Apollo and Freyja, are awaiting the arrival of Pickles.

