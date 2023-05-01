May starts with a chill and Monday’s top headlines

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The calendar now says May, but our weather for the next few days will be more like early to mid-March with high temperatures today and tomorrow in the mid-40s. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the details on the rest of the week, plus Seth Wells joins the Now Desk with a look at the morning’s top headlines and what we’re working on for News 10 Today at 11.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for May 1, 2023

Average High: 64º Average Low 42º

Lansing Record High: 84° 1942

Lansing Record Low: 23° 1903

Jackson Record High: 87º 1942

Jackson Record Low: 20º 1908

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.