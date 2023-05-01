May starts with a chill and Monday’s top headlines
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 8:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The calendar now says May, but our weather for the next few days will be more like early to mid-March with high temperatures today and tomorrow in the mid-40s. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the details on the rest of the week, plus Seth Wells joins the Now Desk with a look at the morning’s top headlines and what we’re working on for News 10 Today at 11.
- Chilly start to May
- MSU veterinary clinic gives missing dog another chance at life
- Jackson church discusses cash bail reform in Michigan
- MSU’s Coleman, Thorne, Brantley reportedly enter NCAA transfer portal
- ‘EmpowHER’ Retreat for young women in Lansing
ALMANAC INFORMATION for May 1, 2023
- Average High: 64º Average Low 42º
- Lansing Record High: 84° 1942
- Lansing Record Low: 23° 1903
- Jackson Record High: 87º 1942
- Jackson Record Low: 20º 1908
