May starts with a chill and Monday’s top headlines

First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the details on the rest of the week, Seth Wells joins the Now Desk with a look at the morning’s headlines.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 8:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The calendar now says May, but our weather for the next few days will be more like early to mid-March with high temperatures today and tomorrow in the mid-40s. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the details on the rest of the week, plus Seth Wells joins the Now Desk with a look at the morning’s top headlines and what we’re working on for News 10 Today at 11.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for May 1, 2023

  • Average High: 64º Average Low 42º
  • Lansing Record High: 84° 1942
  • Lansing Record Low: 23° 1903
  • Jackson Record High: 87º 1942
  • Jackson Record Low: 20º 1908

