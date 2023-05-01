May is for Miracles: Ryan Cienki’s journey entering the world

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Miracle child, Ryan, just celebrated his thirteenth birthday and is playing video games, riding bikes and his hover board. But the chance of survival when mom, Becky, was admitted to a hospital on a trip up north didn’t look good.

After a week, doctors were able to safely transfer Becky to Sparrow.

“They told me probably wouldn’t be able to make it through that week and maintain the pregnancy and miraculously we made it to 23 weeks and two days when Ryan was born,” said Becky Cienki.

“First thing is just wondering if he is alive. Were they able to resuscitate him. My husband, Kevin, came down from the NICU and said – yes, he is alive, and I said show me, I want to see a picture. And it was a picture of Ryan in a gallon size zip lock bag, intubated because they try to keep moisture on the baby and I said oh, this can’t be true.”

“They brought me up on a stretcher into the NICU so I can see Ryan and to meet the team of people who were caring for him.”

They took each day hour by hour, not knowing if Ryan would make it. The care of the staff at Sparrow gave Becky and Kevin the hope they needed to stay strong.

“So many of the staff became like a family to us and I was thinking about the nurses and physicians that cared for him. The ways, in which they were able to share other stories of hope were really incredible and it was just the nurses and doctors but the whole team.”

Ryan does regular physical therapy now and he’s gotten the chance to meet some of the staff at Sparrow who helped save his life.

“I was excited,” said Ryan. I mean they were the people that saved my life.”

“It’s amazing, they are like a family to us, so kind,” said Kevin. They really did look out for us, throughout the process.”

Equipment that fills an entire room was needed to keep a one pound, seven ounce baby alive, which makes supporting University of Michigan health at Sparrow children’s center so important.

“Here is an example right here. It’s a miracle that they were really able to save Ryan and bring to us this healthy boy.”

“We think about ways we can give back to families; families who are experiencing the same thing. One of the ways we like to do that is meet with families to give them hope. And this is one other incredible way we can share our story and feel compelled to support other miracles and babies who are able to stay right here in our community.”

